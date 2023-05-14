Man drowns in pond at Carondelet Park

Witnesses said the man was swimming in the pond but never returned to the surface after going under.

ST. LOUIS — A man drowned Saturday morning while swimming in the pond at Carondelet Park, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the downing happened at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police they had seen the victim swimming in the park's pond and he never returned to the surface after going underwater.

The St. Louis Fire Department Water Rescue responded to the scene, where they discovered the body of the 22-year-old victim. He was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday morning, police had not yet identified the victim.