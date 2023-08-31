St. Louis-area families honor loved ones lost to drug overdose

Posters with hundreds of faces lost to overdoses lined the fence of Concordia Lutheran Church. Along the bottom were shoes to represent each victim taken too soon.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — On International Overdose Awareness Day St. Louis-area families honored the loved ones they lost with a vigil and remembrance walk.

Each family that lost someone was able to say that person’s name to symbolize their love and dedication.

The founder of peer grief support group, SOUL, Mary Ann Lemonds says their mission with events like this and their work every day is to reduce the stigma around substance use disorder that not only impacts those who are addicted but also impacts their families.

To show the true magnitude of this epidemic, posters with hundreds of faces lost to overdoses lined the fence of Concordia Lutheran Church. Along the bottom were shoes to represent each victim taken too soon.

Lemonds said she lost her son to an overdose when he was just 21 years old.

“The availability of Narcan is so critical. I carry it in my car and I think if that had been available with my son, maybe he would have made it that night. Ben was a great guy. I miss him every day and always will,” Lemonds said.

To wrap up the vigil they released doves over the crowd before they hit the streets with posters and signs honoring each person they lost, with the hopes of raising awareness and showing others they are not alone in fighting addiction.