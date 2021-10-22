Where to take old, unwanted medications in the St. Louis area

Here is a list of places around the St. Louis area participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ST. LOUIS — Do you have any old or unwanted prescription medications? You’ll have a chance to get rid of them safely this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration every year.

The goal of the event is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential abuse of medications.

Several locations across the St. Louis area will be participating in the event.

Visit the DEA’s website to find a location near you.