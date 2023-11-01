People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble

Citizen volunteers tipped a few back in the name of science.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department.

To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers.

Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse across the street as a clerk and Korey Johnson is the News Director for KJFF radio, both volunteered to spend their afternoon at the sheriff's office.

Johnson chose Michelob Ultra and had to drink nine in two hours. Before the drinking began he told 5 On Your Side, "I think I can make it work, we'll see."

For O'Neail, she had to resort to her second choice of alcohol.

"I said wine, but when I found out about the two hours it wasn't going to be possible because I'm a slow drinker, so I'm going to be drinking UV Blue and Sprite."

Citizen drinkers are new for the department.

"It's the first time we have asked the public for drinking subjects," Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Loness said. "We use actual drinking subjects because it is the best training tool when it comes to this type of training. The officers are going to get first-hand observations of what we are talking about."

Officers conducted sobriety tests on the volunteers, looking for slurred speech, unstable walking and the other usual signs of drunkenness.