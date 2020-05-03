BELLEVILLE, Ill. — You and a team of friends could take a dive into a frigid, water-filled dumpster to raise money for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

The third annual Dumpster Polar Plunge will be at 6:15 p.m. on March 6 at 4204 Distribution Center in Belleville.

The event is a fundraising effort benefiting Special Olympics athletes.

"Join us as we #BeBoldGetCold and jump into the chilly waters for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois," Special Olympics of Illinois said in a press release.

It is one of several polar plunges the organization puts on.

Teams have to raise $100 to participate in the plunge. The event's fundraising goal is $25,000, and as of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $11,000.

Teams can still register until 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5 -- but you can donate until April 30.

The Plunge Awards will be held afterward, with dinner and live music from 8-10 p.m. Participants and kids 5 and under will get in free. Entry will be $15 for everyone else.

For more information and to register, click here.

Special Olympics Illinois- Region J We are just one day away from the Belleville Dumpster Plunge!! Not o... nly will you get to have the fun of taking the plunge, but you can also enjoy live music from The Jorrells from 5pm-6pm and then again at the post plunge party from 8pm-10pm!

