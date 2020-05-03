BELLEVILLE, Ill. — You and a team of friends could take a dive into a frigid, water-filled dumpster to raise money for the Special Olympics of Illinois.
The third annual Dumpster Polar Plunge will be at 6:15 p.m. on March 6 at 4204 Distribution Center in Belleville.
The event is a fundraising effort benefiting Special Olympics athletes.
"Join us as we #BeBoldGetCold and jump into the chilly waters for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois," Special Olympics of Illinois said in a press release.
It is one of several polar plunges the organization puts on.
Teams have to raise $100 to participate in the plunge. The event's fundraising goal is $25,000, and as of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $11,000.
Teams can still register until 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5 -- but you can donate until April 30.
The Plunge Awards will be held afterward, with dinner and live music from 8-10 p.m. Participants and kids 5 and under will get in free. Entry will be $15 for everyone else.
For more information and to register, click here.
