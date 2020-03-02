ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A home was badly damaged by a fire in Dupo late Sunday night.

The Dupo, Cahokia and Prairie Du Pont fire departments responded at 10:30 p.m. to the fire at the corner of S. Fifth and S. Main streets.

There was no official word on the fire or how it started, but neighbors said no one was in the home at the time.

Another home caught fire Sunday night in O'Fallon, Illinois. A family of four and their pets were able to get out safely, but their home is a total loss.

O'Fallon, Ill., family safe after fire destroys home O'FALLON, Ill. - The Turner family and their pets are safe after their O'Fallon, Ill., home was destroyed by a fire overnight. The fire started around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Fieldspring Court.

More local stories:

RELATED: I-64 ramps permanently close near downtown St. Louis on Monday

RELATED: 2 charged for robbery of Wash U student, attempted robbery of woman

RELATED: 'It's my job to continue what my baby started' | Jaylon McKenzie's family creates foundation to help Metro East youth

RELATED: Commentary - St. Louis says goodbye to a food treasure, Steve's Hot Dogs