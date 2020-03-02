ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A home was badly damaged by a fire in Dupo late Sunday night.
The Dupo, Cahokia and Prairie Du Pont fire departments responded at 10:30 p.m. to the fire at the corner of S. Fifth and S. Main streets.
There was no official word on the fire or how it started, but neighbors said no one was in the home at the time.
Another home caught fire Sunday night in O'Fallon, Illinois. A family of four and their pets were able to get out safely, but their home is a total loss.
