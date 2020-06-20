x
2 Dupo police officers hurt after crashing while chasing driver on ATV

The chase went off the roadway where the police vehicle hit an embankment and damaged the truck
DUPO, Ill. — Two police officers are recovering after a chase and wreck Friday evening in Dupo.

According to Illinois State Police, two Dupo police officers were in a department Ford F-150 chasing an ATV that had refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Illinois 157 southbound and Interstate 255 northbound.

The chase went off the roadway where the police vehicle hit an embankment and damaged the truck.

The driver, a 34-year-old officer, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He was said to have non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 49-year-old auxiliary officer, was airlifted to an area hospital. He was said to also have non-life threatening injuries.

The ATV driver got away.

