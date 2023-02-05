Dust storm warning issued for parts of Illinois Tuesday afternoon, caution urged to drivers

Motorists should not drive in a dust storm. If caught in a storm, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Illinois — The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm warning for parts of Illinois, near the area where blowing dust caused a deadly pileup on Interstate 55 on Monday.

A dust storm warning is in effect in Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties until 4:15 p.m., and in northern Montgomery County until 4:30 p.m. A blowing dust warning is also in effect for Montgomery County until 6 p.m.

This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 78 and 81 and Interstate 57 near mile marker 169.

At 2:17, a dust channel was detected near Morrisonville, or 10 miles

west of Taylorville, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Visibility is less than a quarter of a mile and travel is dangerous, NWS said. People should be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. Those with respiratory problems should stay indoors until the storm passes.

Motorists should not drive in a dust storm and are urged to pull aside. If caught in a storm or you see one approaching, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

I-55 between mile markers 63 and 82 is closed as winds are once again limiting visibility. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

ISP said that while there were no crashes reported during the Tuesday dust storm as of 3 p.m., the road where yesterday's pileup occurred was being closed as a precaution until winds die down.

Please be safe if you’re in the area. We are out here and saw these conditions earlier today.



📸: @tonychambers https://t.co/mvnv44tM7u pic.twitter.com/0IqyzR8ORl — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) May 2, 2023

5 On Your Side Meteorologist Scott Connell confirmed this is the first recorded dust storm warning in the St. Louis viewing area. The event on Monday was categorized as a blowing dust warning.

Strong, gusty winds blew across much of Missouri and Illinois Monday. Peak wind speeds have been around 40 to 45 miles per hour in most places. Locally, some gusts have exceeded 50 miles per hour.

With the recent lack of widespread rain and rather windy conditions for several days in the last week or two, the ground dried considerably. Couple that with the growing season getting underway and recently tilled soil, created a recipe for significant blowing dust in the open areas in portions of central Illinois.