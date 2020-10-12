Family of 7 displaced after house fire in Dutchtown

Firefighters believe a space heater is to blame

ST. LOUIS — A family of seven was displaced Thursday morning after a house fire in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a one-and-a-half story house at around 7 a.m. on the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue. When they arrived, the second floor was fully engulfed in flames.

Two adults and five children were able to get out safely, but they are now displaced, the department said.

Firefighters believe a space heater caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Tips for keeping pets safe during the holiday season