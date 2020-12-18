Dutchtown group helps families struggling during pandemic

"We just want to do our part to bring smiles to the faces of people in our community this holiday season," said LaTasha Smith

ST. LOUIS — With one week before Christmas, LaTasha Smith and her team of volunteers went on a holiday mission.

"We're doing this because there is a need," Smith said.

Smith and her husband partnered with the Dutchtown Justice Alliance and several sponsors to spread Christmas cheer to families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic. Lots of hours have been reduced. Lots of people no longer qualify for unemployment. Lots of people are sick, and so we just wanted to do our part," said Smith.

They first met outside Smith's photography studio Thursday.

The Dutchtown mom and volunteers from Cure Violence then passed out boxes, bags and baskets of donated items to families in need including food, toiletries and toys for kids.

"Yes, we're wearing out masks," Smith said. "We are practicing social distancing and we make sure that the families when they pull up in their cars to pick up their gifts, that they too, are wearing their masks. We just wanted to bring smiles to people in our community."

"Because of the virus, covid you know it's put a damper on my family," said Marcus McCarter who lives down the street.

McCarter's daughter lost her job during the pandemic.

The grateful grandpa was ecstatic to pick up the holiday giveaways for his daughter and her five children.

"It's awesome. It's a blessing. It adds on to what we would already put on the table and what we'll already put under the Christmas tree," said McCarter.

At the Community Action Agency on Woodson Road in Overland, workers at the non-profit have helped St. Louis County families year-round with food, energy assistance, winter weatherization for their homes and more for more than 50 years.

This year they have extra help thanks to Cares Act Federal Funding.

"The need has gotten worse this year and that's to be expected due to the pandemic. The homelessness and people needing rent and mortgage assistance with the job losses, so we have those funds to help support that. We have a myriad of different services and they're all based around poverty and how we can help people transition," said Cenia Bosman, the President and CEO of Community Action Agency.

From the county to the city, kind-hearted souls remain committed to serving their communities in the face of covid this Christmas.

"We're gonna step up and do everything we need to do, safely of course, to keep the holiday spirit alive," said Smith.

Smith and her volunteers helped a total of 30 families.