ST. LOUIS — Right now is prime time to get up close and personal with our national bird, the bald eagle.

The magnificent birds of prey are calling the St. Louis area home. They are known for calling the bi-state home during part of the winter and setting up shop along our rivers.

This year has been a bit slower for eagle watching that usual due to a mild winter, but Scott Isringhausen said bird watchers have seen about 20 eagles on the Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park events.

At the event, a site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m.

Reservations are required. Click here for more information about the events.

