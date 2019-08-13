ST. LOUIS — A few storms in the area Tuesday morning are bringing areas of heavy rain, especially in southern Illinois. A few counties in Illinois are under a Flash Flood Warning.

Most of the rain will clear by mid-morning. For the rest of the day expect cloudy, humid, but cooler weather compared to Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Thousands of people are without power across Missouri and Illinois following the storms from overnight.



Low humidity air moves in and sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Friday and the weekend with hotter weather.