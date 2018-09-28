EARTH CITY, Mo. — It may be a desk job, sure, but it puts them right in the line of fire.

Struck by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February, a few friends in the desk business came together to build First Line Furniture. Seventeen people were killed at the Florida high school by the lone gunman.

"This is a functional piece of furniture that you can use on a day-to-day basis where literally, with the flick of a wrist, it becomes enough protection to protect multiple people in the event of an active shooter."

After missing the mark plenty of times, they finally met amends with their current model, a mostly nondescript white table with simple orange bands. As they'll tell you, they want the desks to blend in with the environment, not stand out. Otherwise, they said, it could be a reminder of the horrific events over the past 20 years.

"We've installed literally thousands of these things," they said. "We think it could be really useful in any environment: Businesses, schools, banks, governments."

But, before you can say you have a bulletproof desk, you have to test it with real bullets — and there's no getting through it. In a test video provided by the company, a release mechanism showed to give the desk its bulletproof shield. When compared to an average desktop, bullets would otherwise travel straight through its exterior.

While the company wouldn't reveal what the potentially life-saving desk is made out of, they did say they were working on being granted a petition in the meantime. Still, the desk comes with a hefty price, at least until they're able to boost production. At the end of the day, their goal is to grow the business enough to get desks in workspaces everywhere with the hope of never using them.

© 2018 KSDK