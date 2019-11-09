BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Did you feel it? There was an earthquake in southeast Missouri early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said, ‘if you live in southeast Missouri and thought you felt an earthquake, you were correct.’

According to the National Weather Service, the United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake four miles northeast of Bonne Terre early Wednesday morning. It measured 2.6 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake happened near St. Francois State Park.

Bonne Terre is located about an hour from St. Louis.

