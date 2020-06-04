ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The East Side Health District has announced its first coronavirus death, an older woman with underlying health conditions who died Sunday.

It also announced its first case of a child under the age of 10 testing positive for the virus.

The district serves 60,000 residents in East. St. Louis, Canteen Township, Centreville and Stites Township.

"We are always deeply saddened by any loss of our communal family," a press release from the district said. "We extend our deepest heartfelt sympathy to this family and to others grieving the loss or suffering of a loved one to this virus."

The district has conducted 46 tests as of Monday. Of those, 23 are positive with one death, 17 are negative and six are pending.

Those tested range in age from under a year old to 80 years old.

"This virus does not discriminate – young, old, black, white – it does not care. Stay well!" the district said.

