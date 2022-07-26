East St. Louis animal shelter needing fosters for pets during flooding

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis animal shelter is asking for help taking in fosters from a flooded animal shelter in St. Clair County.
A Facebook video posted by Gateway Pet Guardians shows dogs standing in water in their kennels at St. Clair County Animal Shelter, with workers trying to get dogs out of the kennels.
A post accompanying the video from the shelter requests anyone who can take dogs and cats from Gateway Pet Guardians, so Gateway Pet Guardians can help intake dogs and cats from St. Clair County Animal Shelter.
"We are looking for fosters to come get dogs or cats from our shelter TODAY so that we can help take in as many dogs as possible!" the post said.
The post said the shelter specifically needs people to take medium to large dogs, weighing 45 to 65 pounds.
Donations for supplies were also requested so that crates and other supplies could be purchased to help the pets.
In a news release sent out by Gateway Pet Guardians, Director of Community programming, Jill Henke said,
“We are waiting for the pet stores to open so we can purchase much-needed supplies, so donations are desperately needed to help us cover the cost of these supplies,” said Henke.
Needed supplies are large wire crates, litter boxes, soft treats and metals bowls.
"We need people to step up to foster a dog or cat for at least 1 week," Henke said in the release.
“Our shelter was at maximum capacity prior to this flooding, so the only way for us to help these animals is to find foster homes for them," Henke said in the release.
Photos: Historic rainfall causes significant flooding across St. Louis area
The release said emergency shelters were being set up in Gateway Pet's library, and fosters could come pick up dogs and cats from Gateway Pet Guardians from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or to volunteer.
To donate to Gateway Pet Guardians, click here.
To apply to become a foster, click here. No experience is needed to foster.
St. Louis and East St. Louis has experience historic rainfall Tuesday, causing flash flooding in many areas in St. Louis and Illinois.
