East St. Louis animal shelter needing fosters for pets during flooding

Updated to include volunteer info! 🆘🆘🆘🆘 We need our community of animal lovers now more than ever! Our municipal shelter, St. Clair County Illinois Animal Care amd Control, is flooded and it is still raining! As you can see in the video, dogs are standing in water and desperately need out. Our shelter is currently full. We are looking for fosters to come get dogs or cats from our shelter TODAY so that we can help take in as many dogs as possible! The biggest need is medium to large size dogs (45-65 lbs) and most are friendly with other dogs. ￼We also need donations so that we can purchase large crates and other supplies￼. Sign up to foster here 👉 gatewaypets.org/foster If you want to help take care of the dogs/cats and set up crate￼s, you can come to our facility at 725 N. 15th St. East St. Louis, IL 62205 from 10am-7pm.