East St. Louis couple holds rally to bring awareness to son's unsolved murder

"We know there were several people out here. They know what happened to my son."

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST SAINT LOUIS, Ill. — Latatia and Paul Stewart were back on Bond Avenue in East Saint Louis for the second year to be a voice for their son’s unsolved murder case.



Gregory Stewart, 31, was gunned down on May 30, 2020 at 2408 Bond Avenue. He died the next day.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out in the area that evening and then shots were fired, but they did not say exactly who might have killed Stewart.

Last week, flowers, teddy bears and photographs were set up along Bond Avenue as the family pleaded with the public.

"We know there were several people out here. They know what happened to my son,” Latatia said.

The FBI has reported that approximately 40% of the nation's homicides go unsolved.

This family told 5 On Your Side their confidence in law enforcement had sunk.

“Deep down in my heart, I feel like the Illinois State Police is not doing anything because I haven't spoken to them but one time and that's the time when they came to my home and told me there's nothing they could do," said Paul Stewart, Gregory’s father.

Thursday’s event began with a circle of prayer followed by Stewart’s four children releasing doves in the air for their dad.

The grieving couple had support from anti-violence groups and people like Skyla Pawnell who also lost a son to gun violence.

Pawnell now channels her anger and heartbreak through her organization Families of Gun Violence.

"You can't heal properly because it's constantly happening. It's like it's all over again, your child losing it all over again. Even though it's not your child but you relate to those families because you were once them," Pawnell said.