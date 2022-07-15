East St. Louis crash leaves one with serious injuries Thursday night

Illinois State police responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night, the driver was airlifted with serious injuries.

ST. LOUIS — A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night on I-255 left one person with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police confirmed they responded to a crash at 11:53 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-255, near East St. Louis.

A preliminary investigation said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The driver was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries, Illinois State Police said.

No information regarding the individual has been released yet. There has been no update on their condition as of Friday afternoon.

No further information is available about the investigation by Illinois State Police.

