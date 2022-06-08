East St. Louis flood resource center opens, hundreds seek help

Hundreds of people showed up to a flood assistance resource center Saturday in East St. Louis. Like several resource centers this week, they reached capacity early.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — About 250 families were able to get help Saturday at a Multi-Agency Resource Center inside East St. Louis Senior High School, where more than 20 organizations set up shop to provide food, supplies and other assistance.

“There’s lots of need. I know we’ve served, as far as the Salvation Army goes, over 1,500 meals at these MARCS,” Fred Mead said.

St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons said they are very much in the clean-up phase in the Metro East.

“Mold is a big issue but it’s not going to happen overnight,” Simmons said.

The Pastor of Union Full Gospel Baptist Church Solomon Butler said they had 5 feet of water in their church that they cleaned up but still have problems and flooding on their street.

“And the mold came back so they said they got a chemical that they can use and the mold will be gone for at least a year they know so it was very vital and essential that I get here disaster relief is going to come out and do our whole entire church,” Butler said.

United Way of Greater St. Louis Vice President of Communications Erin Smith said resource centers are for those with major damage, but if you can't get to one, there are some things people can do from home.

“So those who have just minor needs maybe just need some help with food or cleaning supplies to visit 211helps.org and then you might be able to avoid even attending the resource center and find connection and help that way,” Smith said.

Simmons said they’re still not sure if the metro-east will receive additional help from federal resources like FEMA.

“To say what help is going to come from the state or if any from the federal government that’s out of my preview right now I can just tell you that we’re building a best case scenario for everybody who is impacted to plead our case that they do need some type of assistance,” Simmons said.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center At East St. Louis Senior High School will be back open Sunday from noon to five.