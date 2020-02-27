EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man escaped a house fire in East St. Louis Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on 29th Street and Virginia Place.

East St. Louis Fire Department Chief Jason Blackmon said the man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

He was checked out at the scene as a precaution, Blackmon said. The man's mother also lives in the house, but she wasn't home when the fire started.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

