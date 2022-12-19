East St. Louis man confesses to attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds in 2021

Antione Lamont Hawkins, 38, could face up to eight years in prison and thousands in a fine, or both.

ST. LOUIS — A East St. Louis man admitted Monday to assaulting park rangers in a 2021 attack on Gateway Arch National Park grounds.

38-year-old Antione Lamont Hawkins pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer.

The incident happened in February of that year, when park rangers pulled over Hawkins during a traffic stop in the Old Cathedral parking lot, according to a press release. An open beer bottle was found in the car and an open beer carton was in the backseat.

Hawkins gave his name to the rangers but did not provide full identification. He also did not keep his hands on the steering wheel and became confrontational, according to the release. He later confessed that he had been drinking.

Then, when rangers tried to put handcuffs on Hawkins, he resisted, stomped one of the rangers on the foot and kicked him in the leg. Also, when rangers tried to put Hawkins in the patrol car, he kicked a ranger in the face.

During another struggle in jail, Hawkins grabbed a different ranger by the throat.

Hawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for March 23.

He could face up to eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both on each count.