East St. Louis Police Department rolls out new body cameras

At the scene of a crime, police are there to hold the bad guys accountable. But there are times when police officers themselves are the ones abusing the power entrusted to them.



"Today's law enforcement has to be able to govern itself better than it has in the past,” Perry said.



It's why he is proud to roll out a new method of accountability.



"It's not going to be he say, she say. Everything's going to be on camera,” he said.



5 On Your Side is the first station to get a look at the 50 new cameras each one of his officers will wear throughout their shifts.



Back in 2021, the Department of Justice announced East St. Louis would be awarded a $225,000 grant to get the cameras.



“It just took a long time plus with the back orders and everything to finally get everything put in. Then, you had to get the software … everything goes directly to a cloud and cannot be taken down,” he said.