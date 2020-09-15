x
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police announce partnership

More details will be announced via Zoom on Friday
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are teaming up, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

A press release from East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said East St. Louis Police Department Chief Kendall Perry will announce the new partnership with Illinois State Police via Zoom on Friday. The department will also address where the city currently stands on crime and violence this year.

“It is in our best interest to give all East St. Louis residents and opportunity to be educated about East St. Louis Police Department’s objectives, progress and modifications. The department will continue to maintain high standards to ensure a safe community,” Chief Perry said.

The details of the partnership have not been released. 

This story will be updated.

