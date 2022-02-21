East St. Louis School District using billboards to beef up teacher recruitment

"It's not just a job it's a calling,” said Stigge-Kaufman. “It's an opportunity for them to really make a difference for so many different individuals."

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Metro East School district is going to new heights to draw new teachers to its schools.

If you've driven down I-64 in East St. Louis a billboard more than likely caught your eye.

"It's all about the students,” said East St. Louis School District spokeswoman Sydney Stigge-Kaufman. “We want students to have high-quality teachers and educators in their classrooms."

Unfortunately, that's become a tall task for schools across the country as the great resignation continues.

"This has been building for a while,” said Stigge-Kaufman. “I think the pandemic helped identify that teachers have a tough job, and it's a very important role that they fill in our society."

In East St. Louis alone, the district is looking to add at least 25 teachers to its staff.

"We want students to have high-quality teachers and educators in their classroom,” said Stigge-Kaufman. “People that can connect with them. We are definitely seeking math and science teachers and bilingual teachers."

They're offering competitive pay, along with sign-on bonuses and incentives, but Sydney Stigge-Kaufman admits it can be a challenge recruiting teachers to inner-city schools.

"Those preconceived notions are there, but we really have great kids, and they deserve the best,” said Stigge-Kaufman. “They deserve the best opportunities to learn. Education really is a great equalizer."

While the signs advertising their openings may seem simple Sitgge-Kaufman wants interested applicants to keep one thing in mind.

"It's not just a job it's a calling,” said Stigge-Kaufman. “It's an opportunity for them to really make a difference for so many different individuals."

The East St. Louis School District job fair will be held on March 4 from 9 a.m. until noon.

It is virtual and administrators are asking you to sign up ahead of time.