EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The East St. Louis community is mourning the death of a student athlete.

Jermaine Falconer, 16, died during an athletic workout at East St. Louis Senior High School.

No other details have been released.

Statement from East St. Louis Senior High School spokesperson

‘We are grieving the loss of one of our student athletes. We are also investigating the circumstances under which he passed, as the student had been participating in an athletic workout. Our crisis team is present at the high school and are supporting students and staff during this difficult time. We send our sincere condolences to the family as they cope with this tragic loss of a young vibrant life.’