EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — In a new survey rating the average credit scores of U.S. cities, East St. Louis was ranked at the very bottom.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 U.S. cities and found that East. St. Louis residents had an average score of 552 -- tying for last place with Camden, New Jersey, and Chester, Pennsylvania.

St. Louis ranked No. 1586 with an average score of 675.

The Villages, Florida, sits well above the rest of the nation with an average score of 806.

Here are the top 10 cities with the lowest average credit score, according to the ranking:

Camden, New Jersey (552) East St. Louis, Illinois (552) Chester, Pennsylvania (552) Detroit, Michigan (555) Gary, Indiana (559) Inkster, Michigan (561) Harvey, Illinois (566) East Chicago, Indiana (571) West Memphis, Arkansas (573) East Orange, New Jersey (576)

And here are the 10 cities with the highest average score:

The Villages, Florida (806) Sun City West, Arizona (789) Sun City Center, Florida (783) Green Valley, Arizona (783) Los Altos, California (782) Saratoga, California (781) Estero, Florida (781) Laguna Woods, California (781) Leawood, Kansas (780) Lexington, Massachusetts (779)

According to St. Louis Public Radio, a pilot program began this month for St. Louis Builds Credit, an initiative to help St. Louisans grow their credit scores.

WalletHub used TransUnion data from September of 2019 for its ranking. Click here to see the full ranking.

