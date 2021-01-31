The woman was killed Friday night while she standing in the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis, Illinois woman was killed Friday night while she standing in the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kathleen Staten was struck just before 9 p.m. by a 2013 Nissan Altima about 2 miles west of the exit to routes Z and A.

Staten, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that struck Staten, a 32-year-old woman from Auxvasse, Missouri, was not injured.

It's unclear why Staten was standing in the roadway. The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

Callaway County is about 90 miles west of St. Louis.