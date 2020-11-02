EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Let’s wish Ethel Weston a happy 100th birthday!

Ethel Weston was born on Feb. 13, 1920 in Ruleville, Mississippi. She currently lives at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea, Illinois.

Weston’s family and friends will celebrate her birthday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis on Feb. 15.

Weston’s daughter told 5 On Your Side, her mom considers herself somewhat of a ‘medical miracle.’ She has survived three heart attacks, triple bypass surgery, a stroke, colon cancer, thyroidectomy and shingles that developed in her right eye. She’s led a full, productive life and has traveled to more than half of the state in North America as well as several countries, her daughter said.

Weston and her husband moved to East St. Louis in the early 1950s and raised six grandchildren. The couple has nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

