ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — East-West Gateway's board of directors voted Wednesday to approve a route for the north-south expansion of MetroLink that would cost $667 million and take nearly eight years to complete.

The vote means the city of St. Louis can now conduct an environmental impact statement, estimated to take up to two years and cost $6 million, said Jerry Blair, director of transportation planning at East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the region's federally designated planning organization.

The new route would be a street-running MetroLink alignment, extending from Natural Bridge/Grand south to Jefferson/Chippewa. The route would be comprised of 16 light rail stations, and run past the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.

The line would cost $14 million to $17 million annually to operate, Blair said.

Click here to read the story.

© Exclusive to KSDK