Have an egg-cellent time at Eckert's Farm Easter Egg-Citement

A number of fun Easter activities are available for kids at Eckert's in Belleville, Illinois, until April 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Are you planning a family outing in the weekends before Easter? You might want to consider a trip to Eckert's in Belleville, where the chicks, bunnies and chocolate goodies will be front and center. The kids will be egg-static for all the entertainment planned for them at the farm.

Eckert's is all decked out for Easter. Large crowds visited the first weekend in April for the kickoff of Easter fun. This brings in the warmth of spring and the reminder that summer is right around the corner.

Those going to the farm for Easter fun can participate in numerous activities from an egg hunt, petting farm animals and taking tractor rides, to icing cookies, winning prizes and taking photos with the Easter Bunny, Eckert's retail manager Katie Hayes said.

Kids also love the plant-a-seed activity. The events are held every Saturday and Sunday until Easter Sunday, when the farm will be closed for the holiday.

After the Easter fun ends, adults will have their own reasons to visit the farm with exciting projects coming to Eckert's in May.

"We're building a new cider work shed for our hard cider productions, so we'll have a bar and a new pavilion for our summer concerts," Hays said.

Hays also said a year-round donut and custard shop will be added to Eckert's existing store. Also starting in May, you will be able to pick your strawberries and asparagus at the farm.

It is encouraged to grab tickets online in advance of Eckert's Easter Egg-Citement. Tickets for the festivities are only required for children at $15 and photos with the Easter Bunny are $20 per family. Tickets are limited for the event.