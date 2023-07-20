Here's when you can visit the sunflowers this year at Eckert's Farm

The sunflowers don't stick around for long. Eckert's expects the experience to last through July 30 at its Belleville farm.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Sunflower season has arrived at Eckert's Farm in Belleville. The family farm's picture-perfect two-acre Sunflower Trail opens to visitors this week.

“Sunflowers are always a beautiful crop to grow and we are very pleased with how our flower field turned out this summer,” President of Eckert’s Farms Chris Eckert said in a statement. “We truly love seeing the photos our guests take in the field and welcome photographers and Instagrammers alike.”

The season officially begins with the Sunflowers at Sunset Date Night event on Thursday. From 6-9 p.m., guests 21 and older can enjoy a complimentary cocktail and a tractor ride to the sunflower fields followed by hard cider flights and "jarcuterie," or charcuterie in a jar, while listening to live music from Andrew Dahle. Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required.

Starting Friday, visitors can roam the fields, snap photos and cut their own flowers to take home. The Sunflower Trail is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays. Admission is $7, with field access starting at $2 on weekdays and $5 on weekends. Field access is free for kids under 2.

While you're visiting the sprawling fields of sunflowers that can reach up to 5 feet tall, take full advantage of the field access tickets by picking your own peaches and blackberries, too.

Visit while you can because the sunflowers don't hang around for long. Eckert's expects the experience to last through July 30.