Eckert's Farms opens 2 new attractions at Belleville location

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farms is opening two new attractions at its Belleville location following a multi-million dollar construction project.

Eckert’s Cider Shed and Mr. E’s Cider Donut & Custard Shop open on Friday, June 10.

The Cider Shed is located between Eckert's Country Store and Country Restaurant. It will serve as a beer garden and lounge as well as a space for concerts and private events, beginning with its "Shows in the Shed" summer concert series. The first show in the series is Friday with country music singer Matt Stell.

On the tails of the 2021 launch of the company's hard cider line, the Cider Shed will serve Eckert's cider products as well as other beers and seasonal cocktails, along with a special food menu. The 3,500 square-foot indoor space includes a bar and dining room, which is connected to a covered outdoor pavilion.

The pavilion can hold 400 people and will serve as a beer garden space with an outdoor bar and a large stage for concerts and entertainment. The tasting room and pavilion will also be available for rent for private events.

Mr. E's Cider Donut & Custard Shop will offer frozen custard, sundaes and sweets using the farm's produce and baked goods, as well as year-round cider donuts. The shop is attached to the Country Store, which will allow easy access to a walk-up service counter inside or a walk-up window from outside, the farm said.

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010," President and CEO Chris Eckert said in a Thursday news release. "We believe that these advancements create an experience that people of all ages can enjoy and furthers our commitment to being one of the best agritourism farms that we can be. We hope to welcome new and returning guests to make memorable moments together and for years to come."

Eckert's also released the hours for both new locations:

Eckert’s Cider Shed: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mr. E’s Cider Donut & Custard Shop: Saturday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

