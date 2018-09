ST. LOUIS – Eckert’s is giving away 100,000 apples this weekend.

“LouFest was cancelled but at Eckert's we pick kindness at every opportunity, so we've decided to give away 100,000 apples beginning this Saturday!” Eckert’s shared in a Facebook post.

Eckert’s is encouraging people to #PickKindness by going to businesses that were scheduled to sell items at LouFest.

Saturday, September 8

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Carondelet Park Rec Complex (Free admission to event in lobby area only)

930 Holly Hills Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111

Sunday, September 9

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

City Museum (Free with City Museum admission)

750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103

© 2018 KSDK