Eckert's Millstadt Farm reveals new corn maze design for St. Louis City SC

While it may not necessarily feel like fall outside you can get in on the fall fun at Eckert's in Millstadt!

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Eckert’s Millstadt Farm just opened their brand new corn maze celebrating St. Louis City SC.

“It's exciting because you never know who's going to like the design or how it draws people here. We've had the Cardinals, we've had the Blues, we had health care workers when it was, you know, COVID year. And so this was just something special, we tried to come up with what is out there now, what’s new that we can help promote too,” Eckert’s Millstadt Farm Manager Sarah Lanxon said.

Lanxon said the public got to submit designs for the soccer theme this year.

“Lots of designs were submitted and they felt like this was the design that fit best with the corn maze, that it brought in St. Louis and the soccer club. Both things are reflected in the maze today,” Lanxon said.

She said it will take you 45 minutes to get through the whole maze but the good news is you can stop at a platform right in the middle and get a good view of the entire maze.

“Could be longer if you aren’t good at getting through the maze. But I do encourage guests take a picture before you go in,” Lanxon said.

The corn maze and the view are two big things the Damlow family comes to the farm for.

“That's always nice when they represent St. Louis even with the outlook where you can see the Arch in the background you know, it's like our annual picture place. So it's very neat,” Rachel Damlow said.

It’s a tradition for them to visit at least twice a year to make memories they’ll never forget.

“We always like to come out to Eckert’s. We try to get out here once for apple picking and then of course maybe back out here for the pumpkin patch and that but you know the kids enjoy it they always have so much to do here and it’s just nice to get out and enjoy the weather,” Damlow said.

The corn maze is only open Friday through Sunday.