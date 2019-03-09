ST. LOUIS — Eckert’s has a new corn maze and it honors the 2019 Stanley Cup champions!

Eckert’s announced their 12-acre corn maze has been cut into the Blues and Stanley Cup logos.

‘This is an exciting time for St. Louis and we are honored to help celebrate a great team and city!’ A spokesperson from Eckert’s said.

The corn maze at Eckert’s Millstadt Farm opens on Sept. 7. Tickets are $13 per person and include the corn maze, pig races, pumpkin canon show, underground slide, animals and more.

