Enjoy sunflowers at Eckert's Farm for a limited time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farm announced the return of its Sunflower Trail in Belleville, Illinois.

The return of the Sunflower Trail includes events and picking your own sunflowers to take home.

The two-acre trail will be open for the Sunflower Experience from July 29 through July 31 and Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

The Sunflower Experience includes one sunflower to cut and take home, sunflower cookies, and a sunflower sticker with the purchase of a ticket. Reservations are required.

Eckert's Farm also announced a late-night event, Sunflower Date Night on Aug. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy the sunset with the sunflowers. Reservations are required.

The Sunflower Date Night includes a walk through Eckert's sunflower maze, a flight of signature hard ciders and snacks, and live music.

“Sunshine and summer heat brought us a beautiful crop of sunflowers this year, despite being some of the most temperamental plants to grow,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations and horticulturist. “This year, come by to enjoy a day or evening surrounded by beautiful sunflowers and we hope you’ll stay and enjoy a cocktail from our new Cider Shed or a treat from Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop for a full, relaxing summer experience.”

Eckert's recently opened their cider shed for handcrafted hard cider, highlighting fruits that are grown from their own farm.

Tickets also include access to pick peaches and blackberries on the farm.