'We still need people following their dreams': Local businesses look to grow despite current economy

What's more St. Louis than this? "Toasted ravioli all the way. That's what we do through and through,” Matthew Fuller said of his new restaurant’s specialty. STL Toasted will soon open up shop at City Foundry. "We keep getting messages like, ‘When's the date’, ‘When's the date?'” he said. Just last week, another restaurant opened there: Fordo's Killer Pizza. Even with the slowing economy, there's still the American dream.

Right now, The Wine Cafe is advertising for servers, cooks, and bartenders. The new business just debuted in St. Charles, prompting city leaders to hand its owners a key to the city.



The food industry isn't the only business that's thriving.



"So, this is one suite,” Steven Lacy said, showing off his business that’s under transformation.



Christopher Stevens Salon & Suites is investing tens of thousands of dollars to expand its space, allowing for more stylists and service providers to open up shop.



"It gives them their own business inside of the business,” he explained.



That’s because there's a demand. Lacy admits business is good.



"No complaints. At all,” he said.



Perhaps a reason for optimism.



"A lot of the young people kind of treat it like a hustle," Lacy added. "Treat it like it's a career. It will be good to you. You can do stuff like this. You'll be able to grow and expand and do what you want to do."



"It has to be done. We will need businesses opening. We still need people following their dreams, right?" Fuller said.



With new business comes new jobs. At The Wine Cafe, owners started with family members as workers. Once business got going, they were able to hire four new employees and they're recruiting for more.