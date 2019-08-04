ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Two men are in custody following an incident in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Police said an Edmundson police car was hit and the officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County police said “it looked like one citizen was pursuing another citizen.” The incident began somewhere in the City of St. Louis and ended at the intersection of Highway 70 and Airflight Drive.

St. Ann police said one of the men is connected to a robbery.

