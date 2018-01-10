A family in Florissant said they almost lost their 8-year-old daughter after she contemplated suicide because she was bullied and assaulted at school.

Now, that young girl and her family have a mission: help other children and families dealing with the same issues.

Going to school is usually exciting for children and that’s the way Mikaylah Norfolk used to feel. However, her parents said she was bullied so badly they had to pull her out of the Hazelwood elementary school where she was enrolled.

Music, science and history are some of Mikaylah’s favorite subjects. But her mom Monique Norfolk said now the third grader is homeschooled. It was a horrifying experience that led her here.

"We decided to homeschool our daughter because she was a victim of bullying," Norfolk said.

She said the bullying got so bad that her daughter was eventually physically assaulted.

"A boy pushed me and he said I was in his seat in gym class and he kicked me,” Mikaylah said.

After a series of bullying incidents that led to physical and emotional sickness, her parents took action.

"So when we saw that she no longer had the desire to go to school, although she loved education, we knew that we had to make a drastic change," Norfolk said.

Part of that change was pulling Mikaylah out of regular school to get therapy and allowing her to create an organization called “We Rise Up For Kids”. The mission is to support other children and families dealing with bullying by creating activities to keep their mind off the trauma, bringing a therapist on site, and participating in community service projects.

"I also know that often times people don't seek therapy and so this is an opportunity for kids who have been victims of bullying and their families to access therapy," Norfolk said.

And Mikaylah said she wanted to help other kids so they don’t experience what she did.

"I felt like I was hopeless, this was super painful for me and I don’t want anyone else to have to feel the pain that I felt and the sadness," Mikaylah said.

"Bullying doesn't just go away. The effects of it once it happens, it's long-lasting, those scars are really deep," Norfolk said.

Mikaylah’s organization will host quarterly events for children and their families who’ve been victims of bullying.

The goal is to help people learn about resources and gain support from each other.

The first kick off event is on October 27 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the at Centennial Commons in University City. For more information, click here.

