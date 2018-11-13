HILLSBORO, Mo. — An all clear has been given at Hillsboro Junior High School after a threat of violence was found inside the school.

A graffiti message that threatened to “shoot the school up” was found in a girls’ restroom Tuesday morning.

School officials immediately notified police and the school was placed on a modified lock down.

Officers searched lockers and backpacks and used metal detecting wands to check students.

After a thorough search of the school and students, police said they found no evidence of any weapons. Officers gave the all clear and the school returned to its normal schedule.

If parents have any questions, they’re asked to call their child’s school or the district office at (636) 789-0060.

© 2018 KSDK