ST. LOUIS COUNTY — On a cold, windy November day, something heartwarming happened inside Uthoff Valley Elementary in Fenton.

A classroom project that turned into a life lesson.

"It's better to give than receive," said Rockwood fifth-grader Julia Shiner.

It all started when Julia and two of her classmates — Grace and Nika — were brainstorming during what the school calls a genius hour. It's an hour for students to explore what they're passionate about.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Julia focused her attention on giving. She did a little research and learned socks are one of the most requested items at homeless shelters.

"If I didn't have any socks I would not be able to live because my feet get cold so easily," Julia said.

So with the help of her friends, they started a sock drive and started a friendly competition to see which grade could donate the most.

"To get kids interested in it, if someone wins they get a 45-minute recess, because everybody loves recess," Julia said.

The girls knocked the socks off their goal of 1,000 pairs. The school is hovering around the 1,500 mark with a few days left in the sock drive.

"I think they'll be really happy they got socks," said Julia.

© 2018 KSDK