WILDWOOD, Mo. — As Bryan Tenny reads “The Giving Tree” to his first graders, the kids learn about reading and writing. There’s another lesson Tenny tries to incorporate.

“I also talk about, if you see a need, do something about it,” Tenny said. “If you notice it, maybe you're the one who's supposed to help.”

Tenny is a 'champion' in the Rockwood School District, a trusted adult who a kid can count on. The school district's goal is to ensure each child has a champion.

"When children know that they have a voice and that they're listened to, the social-emotional is humongous,” Tenny said.

A mom of a former student of Tenny shared one of her favorite memories.

“Brennan got glasses and he wore them to school on his first day,” said Nicole Cheak. “And, Mr. Tenny wore his glasses to support Brennan. It meant a lot, knowing somebody was there to support him and be a champion.”

Brennan sees that kindness and pays it forward. He is known for giving hugs to his classmates who look like they need extra support.

“If someone is sitting alone at lunch or playing alone at recess, I give them a hug or sit next to them,” Brennan said.

This culture is what Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost wants to see in every school.

“Every single kid needs a champion in school, make them feel wanted, know that they're there to turn to in a time of need,” Knost said.

Dr. Knost said kids who see their schools as safe and accepting places are less likely to cause harm.

“I think, the incidents of school violence, bullying, suicide -- all those heavy social-emotional things -- would just diminish,” Knost said.

Any trusted adult can be a champion, including bus drivers, school secretaries and custodians. Dr. Knost said he wants the relationships to happen naturally.

