KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood High School senior achieved something very few students in the entire country can say. She got a perfect score on the ACT exam.

Emma Harrell got a 36—the highest ACT Composite score possible—after taking the test in September.

Emma previously scored 34 on the college acceptance exam, but after brushing up on geometry and area and volume equations, she secured the perfect score.

The Kirkwood senior will head off to the northeast next week to explore several college campuses. She’s keeping her options open, but is especially excited about one college in particular.

“I’m very interested in visiting Brown next week,” Emm said.

As for what she wants to major in, Emma is using some of her favorite experiences at Kirkwood to mold her potential course load. She’s considering majoring in pre-medicine out of a love of the hands-on learning in Dr. Autry’s chemistry class.

“Dr. Autry shows us how chemistry happens,” Emma explained. “One of my favorite lessons was when we used AgNO3 (Silver nitrate) that stained our hands purple.”

She’s also considering a minor in French because of one of her favorite memories at KHS. She took a trip with fellow students led by Kirkwood French teacher Madame Kalfus, who is one of Emma’s favorite teachers.

“She makes learning French very easy and fun,” said Emma.

The number of students who earn the top score fluctuates every year, but on average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students get a 36 on the ACT.

