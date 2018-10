UMSL is about to launch a new safety app designed to give students and staff a one-touch call for assistance.

"Anyone that apprehensive about safety at all I think this is an additional tool to use in an emergency," said Paul Anderson UMSL.

Other features let friends and family keep track of your location in real time. The system will be online in the next two weeks. Students will be notified by the mass notification system when it becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK