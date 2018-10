ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Ferguson Florissant School District made its redistricting decision Wednesday night, picking a plan that would change one school and close another.

The school board voted to approve plan No. 2, which changes McCluer South Berkeley High School to a STEAM school — which will focus on science, technology, engineering and math. The plan will also close Vogt Elementary School.

McCluer and McCluer North High Schools will stay open under the plan.

