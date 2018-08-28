WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles Community College started serving another county Tuesday.

The school will now serve students in the Warren County R-III and Wright City R-II school districts, according to a press release from the college. The press release said the move was at the request of the two public school boards after a study of the postsecondary education opportunities at the districts.

The press release said this is the first change of boundaries in the Missouri Community College Associate's 28-year history.

St. Charles Community College now serves students in St. Charles, Warren, Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery and Pike counties.

