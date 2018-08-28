WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles Community College started serving another county Tuesday.

The school will now serve students in the Warren County R-III and Wright City R-II school districts, according to a press release from the college. The press release said the move was at the request of the two public school boards after a study of the postsecondary education opportunities at the districts.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The press release said this is the first change of boundaries in the Missouri Community College Associate's 28-year history.

St. Charles Community College now serves students in St. Charles, Warren, Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery and Pike counties.

© 2018 KSDK