ST. LOUIS — Mizzou might be the biggest university in Missouri, but it’s not the top-ranked choice in the state, at least according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

The financial website used 30 factors to rank the best colleges and universities, including admission rate, cost, career outcomes and diversity.

The University of Missouri didn’t come in at number one—it didn’t even make the top 10 higher education choices in Missouri.

Here’s WalletHub’s list of top-performing schools at the lowest costs in Missouri:

Washington University in St. Louis Truman State University College of the Ozarks William Jewell College Missouri University of Science & Technology Saint Louis University Webster University Cottey College University of Missouri-Kansas City Rockhurst University

Mizzou ranked 11th in Missouri.

WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 colleges and universities across the country. Washington University was the only one in Missouri that cracked the top 100, coming in at 26th overall.

Here’s WalletHub’s list of top colleges and university in the country:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Princeton University Yale University Harvard University California Institute of Technology Duke University University of Pennsylvania Columbia University Rice University Stanford University

To see the full list of schools and how WalletHub came up with the rankings, click here.

