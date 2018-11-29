ST. LOUIS — The North Campus of the University of Missouri—St. Louis will reopen at noon Thursday following a water outage. UMSL's South Campus will remain closed until further notice.

Early Thursday morning, school officials said crews were working to fix the problem. They haven't said what caused the issue.

UMSL is providing water for students in the dorms.

Classes and all other on-campus activities remain canceled until further notice on UMSL's south campus. For all other off-campus activities, classes and clinics, UMSL said to check with the host locations for further details.

