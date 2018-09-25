ST. LOUIS — Students at Normandy High School won't be able to return to class until at least Thursday due to vandalism at the school, a statement from the district said Monday night.

Normandy High School was closed Monday due to acts of vandalism over the weekend. Monday night, the closure was extended to Tuesday and Wednesday. A statement from the school said they need the days so maintenance teams can clean and repair the damage.

A spokeswoman for the school said the vandals broke windows, damaged furniture and shot off fire extinguishers in East Hall, which has classrooms and the school's library.

A post on the school's Facebook page said the school's security team was cooperating with police.

