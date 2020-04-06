Fourth of July fireworks still on in Edwardsville, with social distancing in mind

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The City of Edwardsville is going on with its fireworks celebration for Independence Day.
The city said on Thursday the display will be held on Friday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at the Edwardsville High School track.
Officials said this location was picked so that more people will be able to watch the display while also adhering to social distancing rules. If you show up to watch the fireworks from school property, you will be asked to stay in or by your vehicle in groups of 10 or less.
Edwardsville is hoping to coordinate with the SIUE campus radio station to get patriotic music played on the station during the display.